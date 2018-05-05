The Chicago White Sox have placed second baseman Yoan Moncada on the 10-day disabled list with left hamstring tightness.

Moncada left Friday's 6-4 loss to the Minnesota Twins in the fifth inning. He walked with one out and got lifted for a pinch runner after he retreated gingerly to first on Yolmer Sanchez's fly to center.

Yoan Moncada is batting .263 with six home runs and 15 RBIs. Ron Vesely/MLB Photos/Getty Images

Moncada sat out Thursday's game against Minnesota because of tightness in the hamstring as well as a sore right foot. The 22-year-old infielder was pulled during Wednesday's game against the St. Louis Cardinals after sustaining the injury on a slide into third base.

Infielder Jose Rondon was recalled from Triple-A Charlotte to fill the open roster spot.