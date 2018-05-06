St. Louis Cardinals center fielder Tommy Pham, catcher Yadier Molina and pitcher Bud Norris were all taken out of Saturday's 10-inning, 8-6 home win over the Chicago Cubs with injuries.

Pham, who is hitting .327 and has scored 24 runs this season, was removed in the second inning with right groin tightness. In the top of the first, he had made a running catch in center to rob Cubs third baseman Kris Bryant of an extra-base hit. In the bottom of the inning, he walked and stole second. The next inning, he was replaced by Harrison Bader.

Cardinals manager Mike Matheny said Pham will see a specialist for further testing.

"You could tell something was going on with his jumps today; maybe he wasn't seeing the ball," Matheny said. "He didn't let us on until it was too late."

Tommy Pham has been bothered by tightness in his groin this season. Russell Lansford/Icon Sportswire

Molina was lifted in the eighth inning after being hit in the groin with a Bryant foul tip of a 102 mph pitch from reliever Jordan Hicks. Molina doubled over and was unable to walk for several minutes.

"That was a bad one," Matheny said. "And those ones don't necessarily feel better tomorrow. That was hard to see."

Molina also will undergo more testing. Top catching prospect Carson Kelly was scratched from his Triple-A start in Memphis on Saturday night and might join the team.

Norris had to exit after getting the first two outs of the 10th inning because of tightness in his triceps.

"It's overall tightness of the triceps," Norris said. "I'll need a few days to recover and do treatments."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.