St. Louis Cardinals star catcher Yadier Molina underwent surgery Saturday night after being hit in the groin by a foul tip and is expected to miss a month, according to president of baseball operations John Mozeliak.

Molina left Saturday's game against the Cubs in the eighth inning after being hit in the groin when Kris Bryant a tipped 102-mph pitch from reliever Jordan Hicks.

"That was a bad one," Cardinals manager Mike Matheny said. "Those don't necessarily feel better tomorrow."

The Cardinals have not officially announced a diagnosis on the injury or a roster move, but top catching prospect Carson Kelly was a late scratch from the lineup Saturday at Triple-A Memphis and is expected to join the Cardinals for their Sunday night game against the Cubs.

Molina, 35, is batting .272 with six home runs and 17 RBIs in 30 games this season.