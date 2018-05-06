Jacob deGrom agreed with the Mets that it was the "smart" decision for him to go on the disabled list and skip a start. Video by Jerry Crasnick (0:33)

NEW YORK -- The Mets changed course Sunday and placed staff ace Jacob deGrom on the disabled list with a hyperextended right elbow.

DeGrom has been scratched from Monday's start against the Cincinnati Reds and is scheduled to come off the DL and rejoin the rotation next Sunday against the Philadelphia Phillies.

Manager Mickey Callaway said the team decided to shut down deGrom as a precautionary measure. On Saturday, the Mets had said deGrom would take his regularly-scheduled turn in the rotation.

"The more and more we thought about it, we have to make sure that he's totally fine,'' Callaway said. "He feels no pain and he wanted to pitch tomorrow.''

DeGrom is 3-0 with a 1.87 ERA in seven starts for the Mets, who entered Sunday's game against Colorado at Citi Field in the throes of a five-game losing streak. Last season, he went 15-10 with a 3.53 ERA and 239 strikeouts and finished eighth in National League Cy Young Award balloting.

"I said I felt like I could go, but I think the bigger picture is what we're looking at,'' deGrom said. "If you go out there and something happens, you end up missing five starts, vs. skipping one and making sure everything is fine. After talking to them, I understand the decision. Erring on the side of caution is what we're doing.''

DeGrom is scheduled to throw a 50-pitch bullpen session Tuesday, with intermittent rest to simulate real game conditions. If all goes well, he will throw a bullpen session Friday before his next start.

The Mets have yet to announce who will fill deGrom's spot in the rotation against Cincinnati. Seth Lugo, who has a 2.79 ERA in 19 1/3 relief innings this season, is one possibility if the Mets don't opt to call up a pitcher from the minors.

DeGrom injured himself swinging a bat against the Atlanta Braves, and Callaway has said the Mets prefer that he do nothing more strenuous than bunt when he returns to the rotation. DeGrom, a .190 career hitter, is batting .143 (2-for-14) this season.

"I haven't been hitting the ball very well anyway,'' deGrom said. "Seriously, I'd much rather be out there pitching. So if I can't swing -- whatever. I'd much rather be able to go out there and compete and keep us in a ballgame.''