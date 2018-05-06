The Los Angeles Dodgers have placed ace pitcher Clayton Kershaw on the 10-day disabled list with left biceps tendinitis.

The Dodgers announced the move before Sunday's game against the Padres in Monterrey, Mexico.

Kershaw has returned to Los Angeles to be examined by Dr. Neal ElAttrache, according to the Los Angeles Times.

Kershaw, 30, has struggled over his past three starts, allowing nine earned runs over 18 innings in that stretch.

This is the third straight season Kershaw has been placed on the disabled list. He was put on the DL for five weeks in 2017 with a back strain and missed over two months in 2016 because of a herniated disk in his back. Before that, he only made one DL stint (in 2014, for an inflamed back muscle) from 2008-2015.

The three-time Cy Young Award winner is 1-4 this season despite a 2.86 ERA and 48 strikeouts in 44 innings. Kershaw's four losses are as many as he had in both of the last two seasons (18-4 in 2017, 12-4 in 2016).

Including the playoffs, he has pitched 2,101 innings in his career.

Right-hander Brock Stewart was recalled from Triple-A Oklahoma City in a corresponding move.

ESPN Stats & Information contributed to this report.