ATLANTA -- San Francisco Giants manager Bruce Bochy has posted only six tweets since joining Twitter in November 2017.

He may start spending more time on social media after enjoying the reaction from Braves right-hander Brandon McCarthy and McCarthy's wife, Amanda, to his latest post.

Bochy told reporters before Saturday night's 11-2 win over Atlanta that he had trouble finding a parking space at SunTrust Park.

After the game, he tweeted:

I wasn't allowed to park in my spot in the media lot today so I had to go to the Braves parking lot. But I'll park wherever they want me to if I get 11 runs. — Bruce Bochy (@BruceBochy) May 6, 2018

McCarthy retained his sense of humor after giving up a career-high eight runs and 12 hits in 3⅓ innings.

He replied to Bochy:

I gave up all those hits and runs out of respect for you after hearing about parking snafu — Brandon McCarthy (@BMcCarthy32) May 6, 2018

Amanda McCarthy then replied:

Brandon, that's not how you do baseball. — Amanda McCarthy (@Mrs_McCarthy32) May 6, 2018

Bochy laughed when told of the posts. He said he used Uber to get to the ballpark on Sunday.