New York Mets outfielder Yoenis Cespedes was removed from Sunday's game against the Colorado Rockies after the first inning due to right hip tightness, according to the team.

Cespedes made contact with a short padded fence while reaching into the stands to catch Gerardo Parra's popup that ended the top of the first Sunday. Cespedes had singled in his first at-bat and ultimately scored on Todd Frazier's sacrifice fly before leaving the game.

Cespedes suffered a left thumb injury in last Sunday's game against the Padres but did not miss any games after X-rays and an MRI showed no serious injury.

He is batting .246 with seven home runs and 26 RBIs this season.

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.