New York Mets outfielder Yoenis Cespedes was removed from Sunday's 3-2 loss to the Colorado Rockies after the first inning.

The team said he was removed because of right hip tightness, but Cespedes said after the game he left because of soreness in his right quadriceps.

He said he was unsure whether he would be able to play in Monday's game against the Cincinnati Reds.

Cespedes made contact with a short padded fence while reaching into the stands to catch Gerardo Parra's foul popup that ended the top of the first Sunday. Cespedes had singled in his first at-bat and ultimately scored on Todd Frazier's sacrifice fly before leaving the game.

Cespedes suffered a left thumb injury in last Sunday's game against the Padres but did not miss any games after X-rays and an MRI showed no serious injury.

He is batting .246 with seven home runs and 26 RBIs this season.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.