Boston Red Sox right fielder Mookie Betts has left Sunday's game in the second inning.

Betts was hit by a throw while running from first base to second in the top of the first inning. The Red Sox have not yet announced an injury diagnosis.

He was replaced by Blake Swihart as the Red Sox shuffled their outfield, putting Swihart in left field, Andrew Benintendi in center field and Jackie Bradley Jr. in right field.