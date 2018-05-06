It took some summer conditions in Chicago for Cubs catcher Willson Contreras to finally tie the knot earlier this week.

Contreras, 25, got married Thursday, but only after postponing the nuptials twice due to rainouts last month.

"I think everyone was surprised because I didn't tell anyone," Contreras said Sunday. "It got canceled twice because of the rain delays and stuff. I didn't want to talk about it until it happened."

The Cubs had five postponements in early April, twice playing games on originally scheduled days off. It messed with the continuity of their play as well as Contreras' marriage plans.

"I did not know that," manager Joe Maddon said when informed of the news. "I owe him a gift."

Eventually, word got around, and Contreras got his congratulations.

"He asked, 'Willson, did you get married?'" the catcher said of Maddon. "Then he gave me a hug."

After being informed of the news, Maddon deadpanned: "I'm glad I played him today."

Contreras is leading off Sunday night against the St. Louis Cardinals as Maddon is trying to get him going on offense. He is hitting .235 but just .103 with runners in scoring position.