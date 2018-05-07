Stephen Piscotty was traded from St. Louis to Oakland this offseason so he'd be closer to home to help take care of his mother. (6:56)

Gretchen Piscotty, the mother of Oakland Athletics outfielder Stephen Piscotty, died Sunday night, a family member told ESPN.

Piscotty's mother suffered from amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, better known as Lou Gehrig's disease, a neurological disorder. Piscotty, 55, was diagnosed with ALS in May 2017.

In December, Stephen Piscotty was traded by the St. Louis Cardinals to the Athletics for two minor leaguers. The move meant Piscotty, who grew up in nearby Pleasanton, California, and went to Stanford, could aid in his mother's care. Piscotty described being close to his mother as "priceless" to the San Francisco Chronicle at the time of the trade.

"We usually end [the day] playing the guitar with 'Amazing Grace,'" Stephen Piscotty told ESPN about taking care of his mother. It was a song she used to play for him as a child on a music box. "It's definitely emotional. Playing it is kind of a full circle aspect going on there. It gives me some little bit of peace, and I hope it does the same for her.

"It's important to spend time with her because we're running out of it, and we're just trying to cherish every moment."

Piscotty, 27, made his Cardinals debut in 2015 and finished sixth in National League Rookie of the Year voting after hitting .305 in 63 games. He missed some games last season to be with his mother.

In 2017, he signed a six-year, $33.5 million contract extension that runs through 2022.

Gretchen Piscotty is also survived by her husband, Michael, and sons Nick and Austin.

"With or without the illness, I'm very grateful they're all close by," Gretchen Piscotty told the Chronicle in January. "I wish this wasn't impacting them, impacting the family, but I'm very grateful to see them. They're all very tender and caring and gentle with me."