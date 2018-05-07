San Francisco Giants pitcher Johnny Cueto does not have a torn ligament in his injured elbow but is expected to miss at least six weeks, according to multiple reports.

Cueto met recently with renowned surgeon Dr. James Andrews, who reportedly told the right-hander that surgery was not necessary and recommended that he rest for six to eight weeks.

FanRag Sports was first to report the news about Cueto, who had a major league-best 0.84 ERA when he was placed on the 10-day disabled list last Tuesday.

Giants manager Bruce Bochy acknowledged that Cueto had been pitching with elbow soreness during his previous two starts before landing on the DL. The Giants had feared that Cueto would need season-ending Tommy John surgery, according to NBC Sports Bay Area.

The Giants enter Monday in third place in the NL West with a 19-15 record despite the absence of Cueto and staff ace Madison Bumgarner, who has not pitched this season after suffering a fractured pitching hand during spring training.

Cueto, 32, is in the third year of a six-year, $130 million deal with the Giants.