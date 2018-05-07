Tim Lincecum, who is attempting a comeback with the Texas Rangers, will begin a rehab assignment at Triple-A Round Rock on Monday night.

The right-hander is scheduled to pitch an inning in relief against the Iowa Cubs.

Lincecum, 33, has been out since spring training because of a blister on his right middle finger. The two-time Cy Young Award winner last pitched in the majors in 2016, going 2-6 with a 9.16 ERA in nine starts with the Los Angeles Angels.

Rangers manager Jeff Banister said Lincecum will stay on the disabled list until he can handle three innings. The Rangers plan to use him as a reliever.

Lincecum won Cy Youngs in 2008 and 2009, made four All-Star teams by age 27 and was a part of three World Series championships with the San Francisco Giants. But his velocity and effectiveness gradually diminished, in large part because of a series of injuries.