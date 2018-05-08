CHICAGO -- The Chicago Cubs have placed struggling right-hander Yu Darvish on the 10-day disabled list with the flu.

The 31-year-old Darvish is 0-3 with a 6.00 ERA in his first season with Chicago after finalizing a $126 million, six-year contract in February. He was scheduled to start Tuesday night against Miami, but the Cubs provided no word on a replacement.

The Cubs also recalled right-hander Cory Mazzoni from Triple-A Iowa on Monday and optioned reliever Luke Farrell to their top farm club. Farrell yielded Dexter Fowler's game-winning homer in the 14th inning of Chicago's 4-3 loss at St. Louis on Sunday night.

The DL stint for Darvish was made retroactive to Friday. The team said it will announce a corresponding move on Tuesday.