Javier Baez was in clear pain, squatting during the seventh inning and was shortly pulled from the game because of right groin tightness. (0:30)

CHICAGO -- The Chicago Cubs removed second baseman Javier Baez from Monday's 14-2 win over the Miami Marlins because of tightness in his right groin, the team announced.

Baez was hurt during the seventh inning when Miami's Brian Anderson doubled into the left-field corner. Baez wasn't involved in the play but ended up in the shortstop position and squatted in apparent pain.

After a brief visit from Cubs trainer P.J. Mainville, Baez walked off the field under his own power but with a slight limp. He was replaced at second base by Tommy LaStella.

The Cubs led 9-2 at the time of Baez's injury. Baez hit a three-run homer in the third inning of the game, giving him three straight contests with a home run. He leads Chicago with 10 home runs, 32 RBIs and a .650 slugging percentage.

With the home run, Baez became the first Cubs player with at least 10 homers and 32 RBIs during the first 32 games of a season since Sammy Sosa in 2001.