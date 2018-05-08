A jersey worn by Dodgers great Sandy Koufax during his MVP season in 1963 sold for $429,625 on Saturday night, the highest price ever paid for a piece of Los Angeles Dodgers memorabilia.

The jersey, a road uniform that is signed "1963 W.S. Champs," went to an undisclosed bidder.

Koufax won the Cy Young, the NL MVP and the World Series MVP that season. He led the league in wins (25), strikeouts (306) and ERA (1.88). He threw 11 shutouts, still the most ever by a left-hander, and no-hit the rival San Francisco Giants on May 11. He won the first and fourth games of the Dodgers' World Series sweep of the Yankees, striking out 15 in Game 1.

"The rarity of Koufax, game-worn memorabilia combined with its impeccable authenticity and the fact that it was from perhaps his greatest season ... makes it truly special," said Ken Goldin, Founder of Goldin Auctions, which hosted the auction.