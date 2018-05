The Detroit Tigers announced they are placing right-handed starter Jordan Zimmermann and righty reliever Alex Wilson on the 10-day disabled list.

Zimmermann, 31, is 2-0 but with a hefty 4.88 ERA in seven starts this season. He has a right shoulder impingement.

Wilson, 0-3 with a 4.58 ERA in 16 appearances, has a foot injury.

The Tigers are adding infielder Pete Kozma and pitcher Zac Reininger, and moved left-handed pitcher Daniel Norris to the 60-day disabled list.