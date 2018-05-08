A Dark Knight timeline: The rise and fall of Matt Harvey

With a move to the Cincinnati Reds, Matt Harvey's up-and-down stay in New York has officially come to an end. A a former first-round pick and All-Star starter, the ace's high points made him a superstar at Citi Field, while the many low points won't soon be forgetten in Queens, either. As Harvey's career begins a new chapter with the Reds, we examine the journey that has brought him to this crossroads.

2010: Harvey becomes a Met

Robert Willett/MCT via Getty Images

A coveted high school ace in Connecticut, Harvey opted to go the college route over signing out of high school, and for two seasons at North Carolina, it appeared the decision could cost him. But after a bounce-back junior campaign, the Mets selected the hard-throwing Tar Heel with the No. 7 overall pick in the star-studded 2010 draft (Bryce Harper, Manny Machado, Chris Sale and Noah Syndergaard all joined him as early selections), and Harvey hype took off in New York.

Harvey made his minor league debut in 2011, racing from the Florida State League early in the season to his Mets debut midway through the 2012 campaign.

Career trend in five words: Best is yet to come.

2012: Harvey arrives in Queens

Norm Hall/Getty Images

Matt Harvey in 2012 In limited action (59⅓ IP across 10 starts), Harvey made a strong initial impression. Stat # MLB Rank ERA 2.73 6th

WHIP 1.15 25th

K/9 10.6 3rd

Min. 10 starts

After starting the season in Triple-A, injuries and ineffectiveness in the Mets' rotation opened a spot for Harvey, who made his major league debut in Phoenix on July 26 against the Diamondbacks -- and turned heads from his very first start, when he recorded 11 strikeouts and collected two hits.

Harvey didn't slow down much from there, finishing his first season with a 2.73 ERA and 70 strikeouts in 59⅓ innings of work.

Career trend in five words: The sky is the limit.

2013: Harvey cements his stardom

Elsa/Getty Images

Harvey in 2013 Harvey drastically reduced his walks (3.9 BB/9 in 2012 to 1.6, his career best) to deliver a dominating year before being diagnosed with a UCL tear in August. Stat # MLB Rank ERA 2.27 3rd WHIP 0.93 2nd K/9 9.64 6th BB/9 1.56 6th K/BB 6.16 3rd

The 2013 season was without a doubt Harvey's greatest hit. He turned promise into stardom and became known as the Dark Knight in New York and beyond, starting the All-Star Game at Citi Field and finishing fourth in the National League Cy Young voting.

But even the dominant season wasn't without its turbulence, as Harvey's career year on the mound ended early due to a partial tear of his ulnar collateral ligament.

Career trend in five words: Dark Knight rules ... for now.

2014: Injury strikes

Jim McIsaac/Getty Images

Harvey initially planned to rehab his elbow injury but ultimately decided to undergo Tommy John surgery in October 2013. Given how late in the 2013 season his injury was diagnosed, even if he'd had the surgery immediately he was likely to miss the entire 2014 season. The delay to consider his options guaranteed what already was almost unavoidable.

Career trend: First bump in the road.

2015: The comeback season

Elsa/Getty Images

Harvey in 2015 Just the second season in which Harvey would make at least 20 starts, taking 29 turns. He mostly picked up where he left off -- still among the top pitchers, if not quite as dominant as in 2013. Stat # MLB Rank ERA 2.71 8th WHIP 1.02 8th K/9 8.94 21st K/BB 5.08 8th Hard-hit Avg. .102 9th

Starting with six shutout innings and nine K's his first time back on the mound, it looked like the Harvey that Mets fans expected. He could still turn up the gas and throw heat at 95-96 mph regularly; his breaking stuff was sizzling, with his fastball and slider ranking top-20 in value on FanGraphs among pitches of their type. Teaming up with Jacob deGrom and rookie Syndergaard, Harvey and the Mets set a franchise record for strikeouts (1,337, since broken) and won the NL East by seven games.

The positive vibe all of that might have generated quickly turned when Harvey's agent, Scott Boras, expressed concern in September over his workload in his first season after surgery, suggesting Harvey throw no more than 180 innings and skip the postseason. Harvey lined up with his agent, prompting outrage from fans -- to which Harvey responded by announcing in The Players Tribune, "I will pitch in the playoffs."

Harvey beat the Dodgers in his start in the National League Division Series and the Cubs in his National League Championship Series start to help get the Mets to the World Series. Down 3-1 in the series to the Royals, Harvey insisted on pitching into the ninth inning in Game 5 in New York to protect a 2-0 lead. A leadoff walk scored on a double, Harvey left the game, Kansas City tied it then won in extras to take home the World Series trophy.

Career trend in five words: Inspired return gets bitter ending.

2016: The downward spiral begins

Esa/Getty Images

Harvey in 2016 Harvey's numbers take a sharp decline due to a few factors. He saw a modest drop in his average fastball velocity (from 95.8 to 94.4 mph), and allowed significantly harder contact. His strikeout percentage fell to 18.9 percent after never being below 24.9 in any previous season. And his .359 BABIP was a career worst. His 3.47 FIP suggested that he was still an above-average pitcher, but his ERA (4.86) said otherwise. Stat # MLB Rank BABIP .359 T-143rd Hard-hit Avg. .148 65th FIP 3.47 22nd ERA 4.86 T-111th Among 145 pitchers with 15+ starts.

Nothing went right for Harvey from Opening Day onward, as his season began as the previous one had ended: seeing the Royals beat the Mets. His velocity was down, and he lost each of his first three starts. He notched double digits in strikeouts only once (and that was against the Padres) while reportedly battling mechanical problems. After failing to get through the fourth inning in back-to-back starts, he went onto the disabled list July 6 because of shoulder pain and numbness in his fingers. Diagnosed with thoracic outlet syndrome, Harvey opted for season-ending surgery; few pitchers are the same afterward.

Career trend: Things can't get worse ... right?

2017: Rock bottom

Benny Sieu/USA TODAY Sports

Harvey in 2017 The wheels fully came off in 2017 for Harvey, as his strikeout rate fell to a career-worst 15.5 percent while his walk rate spiked to a career-worst 10.9 percent. Stat # MLB Rank Hard-hit Avg. .221 153rd K/BB 1.43 151st WHIP 1.69 T-150th Among 155 pitchers who made at least 15 starts.

The season started out well enough to make you think the Dark Knight was going to turn things around. He rattled off four strong starts to open 2017; it wasn't with the same dominance -- he'd lost another tick off his fastball -- but he was healthy and getting outs. That good vibe barely survived April, as he started to struggle at the same time as he drew a three-game suspension for failing to show up to the ballpark for the Mets' game the night before his scheduled start.

After serving his suspension, Harvey struggled through seven starts before going on the disabled list yet again, in June, for a stress fracture to his scapula. He came back to pitch in September, but so badly you might wish he hadn't, allowing 58 baserunners and 28 runs in 22⅓ innings for an 11.28 ERA.

Career trend: Well, things actually got worse.

2018: A career crossroads