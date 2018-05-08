Boston Red Sox outfielder Mookie Betts, who left Sunday's game after getting hit in the back by a throw, will be in the starting lineup against the New York Yankees on Tuesday night.

The Red Sox said Betts, who leads the AL with a .355 batting average and an MLB-best 13 home runs, suffered a bruised right shoulder after getting hit in the second inning Sunday vs. Texas.

He is slated to hit in his customary leadoff spot against the Yankees on Tuesday night.

The Red Sox and Yankees boast the two best records in the big leagues as they vie for first place in the AL East. After their brawl at Fenway Park last month, the teams square off at Yankee Stadium for the first time this season Tuesday night.

New York ace Luis Severino is scheduled to start the opener of a three-game showdown against Boston left-hander Drew Pomeranz.

