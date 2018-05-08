BALTIMORE -- Jonathan Schoop has been activated from the disabled list by the Baltimore Orioles, who struggled for three weeks without the All-Star second baseman.

Schoop went on the DL on April 14 with a right oblique strain. The Orioles were 5-9 at the time and 8-26 entering Tuesday night's game against Kansas City.

Schoop hit .293 with 32 homers and 105 RBIs last season, earning a berth in the All-Star Game for the first time.

Although he got off to a slow start this season -- batting .230 with one homer and three RBIs -- Schoop was inserted in the cleanup spot against the Royals.

He declared himself 100 percent healthy and "ready to go."

The Orioles entered Tuesday's game ranked last in the AL in batting average, runs and total bases.