New York Mets starter Jacob deGrom threw 43 pitches Tuesday in a bullpen session as he rehabs from a hyperextended right elbow that landed him on the disabled list.

DeGrom, the ace of the Mets staff so far this season, is scheduled to return from the disabled list Sunday. The Mets say if there's no unexpected setback, they expect him to start that day in Philadelphia.

"Feel like I'm good to go," deGrom said after the session. "It was good to stretch it out."

DeGrom is 3-0 with a 1.87 ERA in seven starts for the Mets. He injured his elbow last Wednesday while swinging a bat during his start against Atlanta.