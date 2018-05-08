ARLINGTON, Texas -- Adrian Beltre is back in the Texas Rangers' lineup after missing 12 games because of a left hamstring strain.

The Rangers delayed posting their lineup for Tuesday night's home game against Detroit, waiting to see how Beltre would get through a pregame workout. He was reinstated from the disabled list to fourth in the lineup as the third baseman.

Texas put the 39-year-old Beltre on the disabled list April 25, one day after he got hurt in a home loss to Oakland. He pulled up limping on his way to first base and then gingerly walked off the field after his 3,075th hit.

Manager Jeff Banister is glad to again be able to write Beltre's name on the lineup card.

"To state the obvious, he brings leadership on the field, in the batter's box, competitiveness," Banister said. "It makes us a little more steady on the infield. Emotionally and mentally, it's a huge boost for our guys. It stretches our lineup out. Puts some guys back into some spots inside that lineup that we can feel like you can mount a little more sustainable offensive attack up and down the lineup."

Beltre is the active MLB career hits leader since Ichiro Suzuki, with 3,089, was removed from Seattle's 40-player roster last week to move to another role with the Mariners.

Beltre, in his 21st big league season, is hitting .310 with one homer and eight RBIs.

To make room for Beltre, the Rangers sent infielder Eliezer Alvarez back to Double-A Frisco.

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.