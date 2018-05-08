The Cincinnati Reds have acquired right-handed pitcher Matt Harvey from the New York Mets, who had officially designated him for assignment Saturday.

The Mets had seven days to either trade or release Harvey. The Mets received catcher Devin Mesoraco and cash. They have been in need of catching depth due to injuries.

The Athletic reported that the Reds are paying the remainder of Mesoraco's $13.125 million salary, while the Mets are paying the remainder of Harvey's $5.625 million contract.

Harvey, 29, will join the Reds later this week in Los Angeles, the team announced. The Mets began a series at Cincinnati on Monday.

The Mets announced Friday that they'd decided to designate Harvey after he refused a demotion to the minor leagues to work on regaining the form that made him an All-Star in 2013.

Harvey began this season in the Mets' rotation, but was demoted to the bullpen after a series of tough outings. His results didn't improve in the bullpen, leading the Mets to see if he'd accept being sent to the minors.

An All-Star in 2014, Mesoraco, 29, has hit just .220 with one homer and three RBIs for the Reds this season. Injuries have limited him to 113 games since the start of the 2015 season.

The Mets lost starting catcher Travis d'Arnaud for the season to Tommy John surgery after he played just four games and Kevin Plawecki has been out since April 11 due to a broken hand. Jose Lobaton and Tomas Nido have been splitting time behind the plate, but Lobaton is hitting .163 and Nido .147.

Harvey was 0-2 with a 7.00 ERA in eight games, four of them starts. He's 34-37 with a 3.66 ERA for his career.

Also on Tuesday, the Mets placed third baseman Todd Frazier on the 10-day disabled list with a left hamstring strain. Frazier, 32, is hitting .237 with five home runs and 21 RBIs in 32 games this season.

The Mets also transferred right-handed pitcher Anthony Swarzak to the 60-day disabled list.