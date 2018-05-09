Baltimore Orioles starter Dylan Bundy had a historic Tuesday night -- but not one he'll want to remember.

Bundy became the first pitcher in modern MLB history to give up four home runs without recording an out, according to Elias Sports Bureau research.

In the first inning against the Royals in Baltimore, Bundy faced seven hitters without recording an out. He allowed four home runs, two walks and seven baserunners total, leading to seven runs and an early exit.

Here's how it unfolded:

Royals left fielder Jon Jay led off with an infield single.

Right fielder Jorge Soler homered to center.

Third baseman Mike Moustakas homered to right.

Catcher Salvador Perez homered to center.

First baseman Lucas Duda walked on four pitches.

Designated hitter Whit Merrifield walked.

And left fielder Alex Gordon homered to right, driving in Duda and Merrifield.

And just like that, Bundy's night was done.

Orioles' Dylan Bundy's 1st inning Tuesday against the Royals was dubious, to say the least. Tony Quinn/Icon Sportswire

The right-hander has allowed 17 earned runs over his past nine innings covering three starts. Even so, Tuesday was an aberration; he had allowed only one home run over his first six starts of the season.

Mike Wright Jr. came on in relief and gave up a single to shortstop Alcides Escobar before the ninth batter, second baseman Ryan Goins, flied out. The crowd responded with a mock cheer.

All told, the Royals had nine hits in the inning, scored 10 runs and tied a club record with four homers.

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.