Veteran catcher Stephen Vogt, who was close to rejoining the Milwaukee Brewers after injuring his shoulder in spring training, instead may need a second surgery, putting his playing career in doubt.

While with Double-A Biloxi, Vogt, 33, reinjured his shoulder while making a throw Saturday. He had an MRI, which showed damage to the rotator cuff, labrum and capsule, according to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.

"This is a big blow," Vogt said. "The biggest emotion is sadness. It's hard. I'm upset. I worked really hard my whole life and career to help win games. When you can't help your teammates win games on the field, it's really hard."

Vogt was limited to 10 games in 2009 in the minors because of a strained right shoulder and had surgery on his labrum. He is worried about the toll of a second surgery.

"Obviously, there are big implications here with a second shoulder injury like this that I don't like to think about, but I am thinking about," Vogt said. "I felt everything go wrong that could go wrong with a shoulder. ... It's definitely weighing on me."

Vogt, who is staying with the team for a few days, will see specialist Dr. Neal ElAttrache in Los Angeles. He has been moved to the 60-day disabled list.

"It's tough; it's not good news," manager Craig Counsell said. "He'll seek a second opinion and make sure he has all the information that he needs. But he's looking at something pretty serious, probably."

Added GM David Stearns: "It's a meaningful and significant setback."

Vogt, who has a career .251 batting average with 57 home runs and 218 RBIs, was entering his first full season with the Brewers. He hit .254 with eight homers in 45 games for the Brewers last season after being claimed off waivers from Oakland in June.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.