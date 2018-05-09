The Milwaukee Brewers activated closer Corey Knebel from the 10-day disabled list Wednesday and placed left-hander Wade Miley on the DL in his place.

Knebel has been sidelined with a hamstring injury and he hasn't pitched since April 5. He had a 10.13 ERA with one save in two chances this season but saved 39 games last season with a 1.78 ERA.

Miley left his start Tuesday night with one out in the first inning because of a strained right oblique. It was his second start this season after a groin injury in spring training delayed his debut.

With Knebel out, four different relievers have saved games for the Brewers this season, led by Josh Hader, who has five. Jeremy Jeffress and Jacob Barnes each have two and Matt Albers has one.

In other moves Wednesday, the Brewers placed infielder Nick Franklin on the 10-day disabled list with a strained right quad and recalled infielder Tyler Saladino from Triple-A Colorado Springs.