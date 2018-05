Chicago White Sox third base prospect Jake Burger tore his Achilles tendon again at his home in Arizona last week and had surgery to repair the injury on Tuesday, the team said Wednesday.

The White Sox said the estimated recovery timetable is 12 months.

Burger, who was drafted 11th overall by the White Sox in the 2017 amateur draft, originally tore his Achilles in February when he was running out a grounder in a spring training game against the Oakland Athletics.