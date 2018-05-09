Boston Red Sox left-hander David Price, who was scratched from Wednesday's scheduled start against the New York Yankees, has a mild case of carpal tunnel syndrome, manager Alex Cora said.

Appearing on WEEI radio, Cora said that Price, who was sent back to Boston for testing, will throw a bullpen session Thursday, and then the team will decide what to do next.

Cora said the team was encouraged by the diagnosis, which he called a "best-case scenario."

Price was removed for precautionary reasons after just one inning of work against the Yankees on April 11 due to numbness in his throwing hand, including the loss of feeling in his fingertips.

Cora said the problem resurfaced during a bullpen session Sunday.

Price, who started the season with 14 straight scoreless innings, allowed four runs in that April start before exiting an eventual 10-7 loss to the Yankees, throwing just 35 pitches -- the shortest start of his 11-year career.

Since then, Price has made four more starts, going 1-3 and serving up 20 runs (17 earned) in 22 innings.