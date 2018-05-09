The Oakland Athletics placed right-hander Trevor Cahill on the 10-day disabled list with an elbow impingement and called up outfield prospect Dustin Fowler on Wednesday.

The move with Cahill was made retroactive to Sunday. Cahill is 1-1 this season with a 2.25 ERA in four starts.

Fowler, who was acquired by the A's last year in the trade that sent pitcher Sonny Gray to the New York Yankees, is hitting .310 with three home runs and 16 RBIs at Triple-A Nashville.

He suffered an open rupture of the patellar tendon in his right knee last year in his major league debut for the Yankees when he crashed into the first-base line rail at Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago.