          Phillies demote Zac Curtis, going with right-handed pitchers only

          11:16 AM ET
          • Associated Press

          PHILADELPHIA -- The Phillies have demoted their only left-handed pitcher, optioning reliever Zac Curtis to Triple-A Lehigh Valley and recalling right-hander Jake Thompson.

          The move Thursday left the Phillies with 13 right-handed pitchers on the 25-man roster. Philadelphia hasn't had a left-handed starter since Adam Morgan on Sept. 28, 2016. Morgan, now a reliever, was placed on the 10-day disabled list Monday with a back strain.

          Curtis allowed two runs, three hits and three walks in two innings Wednesday in the Phillies' 11-3 win over the San Francisco Giants.

          Thompson has a 7.27 ERA in three big league appearances this season.

