PHILADELPHIA -- The San Francisco Giants have transferred Johnny Cueto to the 60-day disabled list, meaning it will be late June at the earliest before the right-hander returns to the rotation.

Giants manager Bruce Bochy also announced Thursday that Madison Bumgarner will throw his first bullpen session next week as the lefty begins to work his way back from a broken pinkie finger suffered in spring training.

The Giants made the move with Cueto on Thursday to free a 25-man roster spot for right-hander Jose Valdez, who was promoted from Triple-A Sacramento. Right-hander Derek Law was optioned to Triple-A, a day after throwing 2 2/3 scoreless innings during an 11-3 loss to Philadelphia.

The Giants announced earlier this week that Cueto would miss six to eight weeks with a strained right elbow.

Bochy said Cueto perhaps could have returned within 60 days, but the Giants want to be cautious.