The St. Louis Cardinals placed right-hander Carlos Martinez on the 10-day disabled list with a right lat strain.

Martinez (3-2) is leading the National League with a 1.62 ERA.

On Tuesday, Martinez's stretch of six straight starts allowing one or fewer runs ended. He allowed four runs in five innings, with two of the runs unearned, in a 7-1 loss to the Minnesota Twins.

The move to the DL is retroactive to May 9. To take Martinez's place on the roster, the Cardinals recalled right-hander Mike Mayers from Triple-A Memphis.