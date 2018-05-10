Boston Red Sox left-handed pitcher David Price says he expects to start Saturday against the Blue Jays in Toronto.

"I'm pitching for the rest of the season," he told reporters at Yankee Stadium before Thursday night's game against the Yankees.

Price was diagnosed Wednesday with carpal tunnel syndrome after twice experiencing numbness in his pitching hand this season.

Price was sent back to Boston on Tuesday for tests after experiencing numbness in his pitching hand during a bullpen session Sunday. He was forced from a game April 11 with the same symptoms after allowing four runs in the first inning -- the shortest start of his career.

Price is 2-4 with a 5.11 ERA in 37 innings this season.