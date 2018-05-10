Red Sox pitcher David Price said Thursday that video games are not the cause of his carpal tunnel syndrome but stressed that he won't play the popular "Fortnite" in the team clubhouse again "to avoid the distraction it has caused."

"I've always played it with my teammate, during the offseason, at the field, at the hotel," he said. "That's kind of my generation. That's what we do. If I need to shut down video games and pick up a new hobby, then so be it. But I do not think that's the cause.''

Price is set to start Saturday at Toronto. He has not pitched since May 3.

The 32-year-old left-hander is 2-4 with a 5.11 ERA in seven starts in his third season with the Red Sox. He returned to Boston on Tuesday for tests after experiencing numbness in his pitching hand during a bullpen session and was diagnosed with carpal tunnel.

The 2012 AL Cy Young Award winner is a longtime video game enthusiast. Earlier this season, Price said he and his teammates have been spent many hours playing the "Fortnite," but he said that while video games might have contributed to his carpal tunnel, they are not to blame for his condition.

"If that was the cause of the problem, it started back in 1997 when I got my first PlayStation when I was 12 years old,'' Price said. "I've always played video games."

Price threw about 40 pitches before Thursday night's game at Yankee Stadium. He will be treated with a procedure similar to acupuncture and hopes to avoid surgery.

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.