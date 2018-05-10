The Cincinnati Reds have promoted Nick Krall to general manager, giving him more responsibilities as the team tries to emerge from a major rebuild.

Krall has been an assistant to Dick Williams, who will remain president of baseball operations and oversee the baseball operations department. Krall has been part of the Reds organization for 16 years, starting as director of the team's advance scouting preparation.

Williams moved into the GM role after Walt Jocketty retired following the 2016 season. Jocketty remains an executive adviser to the Reds.

The Reds (10-27) fired manager Bryan Price after a 3-15 start. They're off to one of the worst starts in franchise history.