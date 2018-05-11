        <
          Francisco Lindor loses bet, lets unbeaten HS team shave his head

          Francisco Lindor gets a buzz cut after his high school alma mater's baseball team finishes with a perfect season. (0:27)

          11:06 PM ET
          • ESPN

          Cleveland Indians shortstop Francisco Lindor has won over fans with his stellar defense, his broad smile and his trademark hair. Last season, the two-time All-Star wore curly locks, but this season he sported a coif that is high and streaked blond on top.

          Until Thursday, that is.

          Lindor showed up at his alma mater, Montverde Academy in Montverde, Florida, to pay off a bet. He had told members of the baseball team that if they had a perfect season, he'd shave his head.

          Montverde Academy went 25-0, and Lindor kept his word.

          The Indians had an off day Thursday, so Lindor made a surprise appearance at an Eagles assembly and let each member of the baseball team take turns shaving off his curls.

          Lindor displayed the new look in a video he posted on Twitter.

