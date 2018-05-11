        <
          Indians activate reliever Andrew Miller from DL

          3:41 PM ET
          • Associated Press

          CLEVELAND -- Andrew Miller was activated from the 10-day disabled list by the Cleveland Indians, who struggled mightily without their star reliever because of a strained left hamstring.

          The relievers complied a 9.50 ERA in 36 innings and the Indians went 5-9 without the left-hander.

          Cleveland leads the AL Central, but is 18-18 going into Friday night's game against Kansas City.

          Miller has pitched 10 scoreless innings and struck out 17 in 11 appearances. He grabbed the back of his leg after throwing a pitch against the Chicago Cubs on April 25 and was placed on the DL the following day.

          Left-hander Tyler Olson was placed on the paternity list.

