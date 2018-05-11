CLEVELAND -- Andrew Miller was activated from the 10-day disabled list by the Cleveland Indians, who struggled mightily without their star reliever because of a strained left hamstring.

Editor's Picks Lindor loses bet, lets HS team shave his head Indians shortstop Francisco Lindor kept his word Thursday and let members of the Montverde Academy baseball team shave his head after the team fulfilled Lindor's challenge and finished 25-0 this season.

The relievers complied a 9.50 ERA in 36 innings and the Indians went 5-9 without the left-hander.

Cleveland leads the AL Central, but is 18-18 going into Friday night's game against Kansas City.

Miller has pitched 10 scoreless innings and struck out 17 in 11 appearances. He grabbed the back of his leg after throwing a pitch against the Chicago Cubs on April 25 and was placed on the DL the following day.

Left-hander Tyler Olson was placed on the paternity list.