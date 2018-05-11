The Toronto Blue Jays placed RHP Marcus Stroman on the 10-day disabled list Friday with right shoulder fatigue.

Stroman is 0-5 in seven starts with an ERA of 7.71. He allowed five runs and nine hits Wednesday, when the Jays were no-hit by Seattle's James Paxton.

"It's frustrating," Stroman said Wednesday. "I'm off; something's off, I'm just trying to find it. It's definitely frustrating, just struggling right now. I think I'll get through it, but I'm just off. Something's not in sync. I'm just, mechanically, my body's not in sync right now."

Stroman's move to the DL is retroactive to Thursday.

The Jays also optioned LHP Tim Mayza back to Triple-A Buffalo.