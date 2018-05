Washington Nationals catcher Matt Wieters has been placed on the 10-day disabled list, the team announced Friday.

The 31-year-old has a left hamstring strain.

Wieters is batting .231 with three home runs and seven RBIs. The team selected the contract of catcher Spencer Kieboom from Triple-A Syracuse.

The team also announced that outfielder Adam Eaton has been transferred to the 60-day DL.

Eaton, who has been on the DL since April 11, underwent arthroscopic surgery on his left ankle Thursday.