Boston Red Sox second baseman Dustin Pedroia, still recovering from offseason knee surgery, will start a rehab assignment for Triple-A Pawtucket early next week, manager Alex Cora said Friday.

Pedroia underwent a cartilage restoration procedure on his left knee in October. The surgery was expected to keep the 34-year-old out for approximately seven months, and he seems to be on pace for a return by the end of May.

"He's in a good place," Cora said. "I talked to him yesterday. He feels he's getting closer with soreness from his spring training is almost gone, so that's a good sign. So we feel comfortable with him starting to play next week."

Pedroia will go to Pawtucket either Monday or Tuesday depending on when he gets the OK from Boston's doctors.

The four-time All-Star and 2008 MVP dealt with the knee injury all last season, even after having arthroscopic surgery before the season to fix a torn meniscus. He took two turns on the disabled list and played in only one game from July 28 through Sept. 1. He batted .293 but started only 97 games at second base.

His return would be a boost for the Red Sox, especially for an infield that could use his glove.