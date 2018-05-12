CHICAGO -- Chicago Cubs veteran Ben Zobrist is publicly asking Major League Baseball to lighten the restrictions regarding the color of his spikes after receiving a letter of warning from the league.

Zobrist took to Instagram to plead his case.

The league claims Zobrist is violating the rule which requires at least 51 percent "of the exterior of each player's shoes be the club's designated primary shoe color." The letter claims Zobrist broke that rule on May 2 in a game against the Colorado Rockies.

In his Instagram post, Zobrist says he was inspired by great players such as Ernie Banks and Stan Musial and was "captured" by the uniforms and "all black cleats with flaps."

Now he's being told he can't wear them.

Zobrist included a picture of his cleats as well as the letter sent to him by the league. He signed his post, "Sincerely, Ben Zobrist."

"We have shoe regulations that were negotiated with the union in the last round of bargaining," MLB said in a statement to ESPN. "If players have complaints about the regulations, they should contact their union which negotiated them. We have informed the union that we are prepared to negotiate rules providing players with more flexibility, and that issue is currently being discussed as part of a larger discussion about apparel and equipment."