The Washington Nationals have placed first baseman Ryan Zimmerman on the 10-day disabled list with a strained oblique.

Zimmerman suffered the injury in Wednesday's game against the Padres and has missed Washington's past two contests.

The Nationals promoted infielder Mark Reynolds from Triple-A Syracuse in a corresponding roster move. Zimmerman's DL stint is retroactive to Thursday.

Zimmerman, 33, is batting .217 with five home runs and 16 RBIs in 33 games this season.