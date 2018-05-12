Houston Astros slugger George Springer is out of the lineup for Saturday's game against the Texas Rangers but isn't expected to need a stint on the disabled list, manager A.J. Hinch said.

Springer left Friday's game against the Rangers with a bruised left elbow after he was hit by a Cole Hamels pitch. X-rays were negative.

"He's pretty sore, but he's doing fine," Hinch told reporters. "He's day-to-day like we said, so he's not in there today. He'll start to move around a little bit. His range of motion is fine, but he's sore."

The Astros shuffled around the lineup, with Jose Altuve moving into Springer's leadoff spot. Derek Fisher will play center field, and Marwin Gonzalez will play left.