DETROIT -- Nicholas Castellanos left the second game of Detroit's doubleheader against Seattle with an injured finger on his left hand.

The Tigers described the injury as a contusion. Castellanos was hit by a pitch in the first inning and had his left hand checked before going to first base. He remained in the game in right field before being removed for a pinch hitter in the bottom of the second on Saturday.

Castellanos is hitting .326 with three home runs and 23 RBIs on the season.

Later in the game, Tigers manager Ron Gardenhire was ejected in the bottom of the fifth inning by plate umpire Carlos Torres.

The ejection came with Detroit catcher James McCann batting. It wasn't clear what led to it. Torres ejected Gardenhire, who then came out to argue on the field for a bit.

It was Gardenhire's second ejection of the year and the 75th of his career.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.