          Robinson Cano leaves game after HBP on hand

          2:16 PM ET
          • ESPN

          Seattle Mariners star second baseman Robinson Cano left Sunday's game against the Detroit Tigers after being hit by a pitch on his right hand.

          Cano suffered the injury in the third inning, when he was plunked by an 88 mph fastball by Tigers left-hander Blaine Hardy. After a brief examination by the Seattle trainer, Cano walked off the field.

          The Mariners have not officially announced a diagnosis.

          Cano was replaced by infielder Andrew Romine. Cano, an eight-time All-Star, is batting .287 with four home runs and 23 RBIs this season, his fifth with the Mariners.

