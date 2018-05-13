New York Mets starter Jacob deGrom returned from the disabled list Sunday but lasted just one inning against the Philadelphia Phillies, needing 45 pitches to record three outs.

The Mets announced that deGrom was removed because of his pitch count and not an injury.

The Mets had placed deGrom on the disabled list with a hyperextended elbow, suffered May 2 against the Atlanta Braves during an at-bat.

On Sunday he extended his scoreless streak to 19 1/3 innings, the longest in the majors. Luis Guillorme pinch hit for deGrom in the top of the second.

In his only inning Sunday, deGrom walked Cesar Hernandez, Aaron Altherr and Odubel Herrera to open the game, but struck out Rhys Hoskins, got Carlos Santana to ground into a forceout at home and struck out Maikel Franco to escape the threat.

According to ESPN Stats & Information, since the earned run became an official statistic in 1913, deGrom is the first pitcher to start a game, pitch an inning or less, throw at least 45 pitches and not allow an earned run.

The right-hander is 3-0 with a 1.83 ERA this season. He was replaced in Sunday's game by Robert Gsellman.

The Mets optioned left-hander Buddy Baumann to Triple-A Las Vegas to clear a roster spot for deGrom.