        <
        >

          Francisco Lindor goes to plate with wrong helmet

          play
          Lindor swaps helmets at the plate (0:16)

          Francisco Lindor realizes that he is wearing the wrong gear as he faces left-handed pitcher Danny Duffy while at bat. (0:16)

          4:20 PM ET
          • Associated Press

          CLEVELAND -- The wrong hat can be a fashion nightmare. Just ask Cleveland's Francisco Lindor.

          Lindor walked to home plate in the first inning Sunday wearing the wrong batting helmet.

          A switch-hitter, Lindor had on the helmet he usually uses when he hits left-handed -- with a protective flap on the right side. But he was facing Kansas City left-hander Danny Duffy and was going to hit right-handed.

          Lindor quickly realized the mistake, exchanged helmets with a bat boy and smiled when he returned to the batter's box.

          Lindor flied out and later extended his hitting streak to 14 games with two singles and a double.

          Helmets with flaps on the side facing the pitcher have been mandatory for all players making their major league debuts since 1983.

          ABOUT COOKIES

          We use cookies to offer an improved online experience. By clicking "OK" without changing your settings you are giving your consent to receive cookies.