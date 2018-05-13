Adrian Beltre tries to get the go-ahead runner out at third but he aggravates his left hamstring, forcing him to leave the game. (0:28)

Texas Rangers third baseman Adrian Beltre left Sunday's game against Houston in the bottom of the seventh inning after aggravating an injury to his left hamstring.

Beltre returned to the Rangers' lineup on Tuesday after missing 12 games because of a left hamstring strain.

He said following the team's 6-1 loss to the Astros that the injury felt similar to the earlier strain but in a different spot, and that he won't know for sure until he undergoes further testing.

Rangers manager Jeff Banister said there is no timetable as of yet, but the team will know more when it gets to Seattle for a three-game series starting Tuesday.

Beltre fielded a Max Stassi slow chopper and was trying to tag Yuli Gurriel at third on the play before he came out of the game.

"Tough because I didn't feel any setback, I didn't feel the hamstring at all,'' Beltre said. "I was trying to protect it the whole time because I knew it would take me a little longer to run hard on any play. That play when I turned, I felt it right away. Disappointed, but nothing I can do now.''

Beltre was 1-for-2 with a walk in three plate appearances Sunday before the injury. He was replaced at third base by Isiah Kiner-Falefa, who moved over from second. Rougned Odor replaced Kiner-Falefa at second base.

Beltre is hitting .314 with one home run and 12 RBIs this season.

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.