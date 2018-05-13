Texas Rangers third baseman Adrian Beltre left Sunday's game against Houston in the bottom of the seventh inning after reaggravating an injury to his left hamstring.

Beltre returned to the Rangers' lineup on Tuesday after missing 12 games because of a left hamstring strain.

He was 1-for-2 with a walk in three at-bats Sunday before departing. Beltre fielded a Max Stassi slow chopper and was trying to tag Yuli Gurriel at third on the play before he came out.

He was replaced at third base by Isiah Kiner-Falefa, who moved over from second base. Rougned Odor replaced Kiner-Falefa at second base.

Beltre is hitting .314 with one home run and 12 RBIs this season.