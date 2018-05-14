The Seattle Mariners have multiple candidates to replace Robinson Cano at second base, but Dee Gordon evidently isn't one of them.

Mariners manager Scott Servais said Sunday that Gordon, a former Gold Glove second baseman who played the position for the past four seasons, will remain in center field while Cano is sidelined with a broken hand.

Editor's Picks Mariners 2B Cano fractures hand on HBP Mariners second baseman Robinson Cano suffered a broken bone in his right hand when he was hit by a pitch on Sunday.

Gordon has not worked out at second base at any point this season, prompting Servais to respond, "Not at this point," when asked about the possibility of the two-time All-Star filling in at second base.

"We'll have to see wait and see what's best for the ballclub and how long Robbie is going to be out and make decisions from there," Servais said, according to the Seattle Times. "We'll look at other internal options at second base and go from there."

Gordon, 30, started his major league career as a shortstop in the Dodgers organization before moving to second base full time in 2014. He won a Gold Glove at the position with the Marlins in 2015 but shifted to center field this season after being traded to Seattle.

Cano suffered a fractured fifth metacarpal in his right hand Sunday when he was hit by a pitch. The Mariners won't know how long Cano will be sidelined until he visits a specialist Tuesday, but the team is expecting a lengthy absence.

"Robbie is going to be out a while, so we'll have to figure it out," Servais said. "Our lineup is deep enough to absorb losing Robbie for a period of time, but other guys will need to step up and continue to swing the bat well."

Andrew Romine, who replaced Cano on Sunday, is potential second base candidate already on Seattle's 25-man roster. The Mariners also could promote veteran infielders Gordon Beckham or Taylor Motter from Triple-A Tacoma.